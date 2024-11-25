TVK chief Vijay urges DMK govt to take decisive action against violence on women

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Monday expressed deep concern over the growing incidents of violence against women and girls in Tamil Nadu.

Despite the state's progressive stance on women's liberation, the actor-turned-politician noted that the daily reports of violence against women and girls are alarming.

He emphasized the need for the ruling DMK government to take decisive action to prevent such incidents.

Vijay urged the Stalin-led government to create a separate portal for reporting sexual crimes against women and girls, as suggested by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

He believed that this will help ensure the safety and well-being of women and girls in the state.

"The government must take concrete steps to prevent violence against women and girls. Creating a dedicated website for reporting sexual crimes is a crucial step in this direction,” Vijay said in a social media post.

Vijay's call to action comes on the heels of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which aims to raise awareness about the need to prevent violence against women and girls worldwide.