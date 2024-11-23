Vijay hosts lunch for farmers who contributed land for TVK’s first state conference

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday hosted a lunch at the party office in Panaiyur for the farmers and landowners who lent their land for the party's first state conference.

As a gesture of appreciation, the TVK functionaries had previously gifted cow and calf to the local farmers who had provided their land for the conference, added a Daily Thanthi report.

Farmers and landowners from the V Salai area are headed to the office by buses, arranged by the party, to attend the gathering with their families.

The lunch was served as a token of gratitude from the party for the local farming community.

The conference, held on October 27 in the V Salai area of Vikravandi, Villupuram district and was attended by over 4 lakh volunteers and supporters.

Around 170 acres of land, including agricultural land, was allocated for the event, with plans to return it to its original agricultural use after the conference.