Vijay hosts lunch for farmers who contributed land for TVK’s first state conference

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Nov 2024 4:04 PM IST
    TVK chief Vijay

    CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday hosted a lunch at the party office in Panaiyur for the farmers and landowners who lent their land for the party's first state conference.

    As a gesture of appreciation, the TVK functionaries had previously gifted cow and calf to the local farmers who had provided their land for the conference, added a Daily Thanthi report.

    Farmers and landowners from the V Salai area are headed to the office by buses, arranged by the party, to attend the gathering with their families.

    The lunch was served as a token of gratitude from the party for the local farming community.

    The conference, held on October 27 in the V Salai area of Vikravandi, Villupuram district and was attended by over 4 lakh volunteers and supporters.

    Around 170 acres of land, including agricultural land, was allocated for the event, with plans to return it to its original agricultural use after the conference.

    Online Desk

