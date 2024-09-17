TVK chief Vijay pays floral tribute to Periyar in Chennai

CHENNAI: Actor and chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Vijay (TVK) paid floral tributes to Dravidian leader EV Ramasamy Periyar on his 146th birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Vijay visited the memorial at the Periyar Thidal in Chennai and paid tributes to the statue of the late visionary.

TVK general secretary Bussy Anand and party members were present with Vijay.

This is reportedly the first time Vijay has paid tribute to a leader's statue after announcing the formation of his party.

Earlier in the day, Vijay had shared a message on social media platform X in honour of Dravidian leader and activist Periyar’s 146th birth anniversary. He praised Periyar for "raising awareness among the people of Tamil Nadu, who were once shackled by on caste, religion, and superstitions." In his post, Vijay also highlighted the visionary's role in promoting rational thinking, equality, and social justice, particularly advocating for women’s rights, education, and safety.

Vijay also extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turned 74 today.

Meanwhile, DT Next earlier reported that TVK's first state conference which was scheduled, to take place in V Salai village near Vikravandi of Villupuram district on September 23, is likely to postponed.