'Vijay appears to be adopting Dravidian colors': Tamilisai on TVK chief's post on Periyar

CHENNAI: BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan criticised actor and TVK chief Vijay on Tuesday for his social media post on Periyar's 146th birth anniversary, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Speaking to reporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday celebrations at the BJP headquarters here, she commented, “Vijay appears to be adopting Dravidian colours even before starting his political journey. Vijay, who wished Periyar on his birthday, is now speaking in alignment with Dravidian ideology. Will this paint fade, or will he repaint himself with another colour? Only time will tell.”

The former Telangana Governor went on to emphasise that there was "no need for another party with Dravidian ideology in Tamil Nadu," adding that a new party with a national perspective is what was required.

"We are not interested in negative politics, we practice positive politics," Tamilisai added.

Earlier in the day, Vijay had shared a message on social media platform X in honour of Dravidian leader and activist Periyar’s 146th birth anniversary.

He praised Periyar for "raising awareness among the people of Tamil Nadu, who were once shackled by on caste, religion, and superstitions."

In his post, Vijay also highlighted the visionary's role in promoting rational thinking, equality, and social justice, particularly advocating for women’s rights, education, and safety.