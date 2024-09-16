Vijay's TVK likely to postpone State conference to October third week

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) first State conference is likely to be postponed to the third week of October.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the party would submit a fresh petition to the district police seeking permission to hold the event.

DT Next had earlier reported how the delay in getting police permission has put the office-bearers in a fix, with little time left to complete the preparations for the event scheduled for September 23.

Last Thursday, Vijay held a discussion with the party general secretary N Anand and other top-level functionaries at his residence regarding the conduct of the first State conference of the party.

"Preparatory works should have commenced immediately after announcing the conference idea. However, due to the delay in obtaining police permission, we are not in a position now to complete all arrangements within the stipulated time. Also, our top-level functionaries are suggesting that the conference may be postponed as the police conditions are also an obstacle to successful completion," a district-level TVK functionary had told DT Next.