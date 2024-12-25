TVK chief Vijay demands swift justice in Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday vehemently condemned the recent sexual assault incident at Anna University, urging the Tamil Nadu government to expedite legal proceedings against the accused and ensure exemplary punishment.

Expressing profound shock and distress over the heinous incident, Vijay emphasised the imperative need for swift and decisive action to safeguard the rights and dignity of the survivor.

"The news of a student being subjected to sexual assault within the sacred precincts of an educational institution is utterly reprehensible and heart-wrenching," he said in a statement.

While acknowledging the prompt arrest of the accused by the police, Vijay appealed to the state government to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served without delay.

"It is essential that the government treats this case with the gravity it deserves and metes out punishment that fits the crime, serving as a deterrent to potential perpetrators," he asserted.