TVK candidates Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama take oath as MLAs

State Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, and R Nirmalkumar were among the senior party leaders who were present when the two legislators took the oath of office in the Speaker's Chamber at the Secretariat.

Later, speaking to reporters Maragatham Kumaravel described her win from Madurantakam as a "hat-trick victory" and assured to fulfill the demands of her constituency people.