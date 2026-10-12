TVK candidates Maragatham Kumaravel, Sathyabama take oath as MLAs

CHENNAI: TVK candidates Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama who were elected from Madurantakam and Dharapuram assembly constituencies on the October 9 by-polls took oath as MLAs before Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar here on Monday.
State Ministers N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, KA Sengottaiyan, and R Nirmalkumar were among the senior party leaders who were present when the two legislators took the oath of office in the Speaker's Chamber at the Secretariat.
Later, speaking to reporters Maragatham Kumaravel described her win from Madurantakam as a "hat-trick victory" and assured to fulfill the demands of her constituency people.
Sathyabama said, "I faced many problems. I thank the people for giving me this massive victory. I will find a solution to the water scarcity and other issues."
Both acknowledged their win to the efforts and good governance of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
"This is my hat-trick victory. .. the demands of the people of my constituency will be met as promised by Chief Minister Vijay," Maragatham Kumaravel said.