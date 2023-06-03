Triple train derailment: Udhay, Poyyamozhi, Sivasankar leave for Odisha

CHENNAI: A delegation comprising ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, SS Sivasankar and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi have left for Odisha on Saturday morning following the horrific train accident in the Balasore district that claimed the lives of over 200.



The delegation is flanked by IAS officers.



On reaching the airport, Udhay said, "We're going there to enquire for details. Tamil Nadu CM has spoken to Odisha CM. I will update you after reaching the spot. Hospital facilities are also ready for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu who got affected by the accident."



Meanwhile, the State government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the victims' families of the train accident and Rs 1 lakh to families of the injured.



CM Stalin briefed the press saying, "IAS, IPS officers and DROs have been sent from here. They will camp there for the next four days to help Tamil Nadu people stranded there. ADGP Railway police, Sandeep Mittal has been deputed to Odisha."

