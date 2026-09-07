Train us for alternative jobs, seek idol makers in Tamil Nadu

Since there is no proper profit in idol making, the younger generation has switched over to other work like carpentry, construction and textile firms.

The idol-making season commences during the Tamil month of ‘Thai’ (between January 15 and February 15), and the work will be completed by August.

“Our next generation is not interested in taking this profession as a full-time job as there is no adequate profit in it, and so it is time the state government should come forward to provide alternate job training to our youngsters and provide employment, as for more than six months we sit idle without any work,” said S Sakthivel, a sixth-generation potter.