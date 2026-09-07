Tamil Nadu: Traditional artisans warn against disfiguring idols in name of customisation

While the commercial idol makers customise Vinayakar just to allure the customers, the traditional idol makers are never involved in such customisation.

“Vinayakar is a God, and we should give him respect. We even commence our preparations for the idol making with special pooja and despatch them to the customers after pooja and special arathi because we should give due reverence to the God,” says P Manikandan.

He said that they give prominence to the 'Rajapeetam' (Royal pedestal) initially, where Lord Vinayakar is seated.

“My father Periyasamy used to tell us that we are making idols and we should give prominence to the deity and not any other attractions, and we have been following this. Our products depict Vinayakar seated majestically, and there is no compromise in it,” he said.