Tiruchy artisans toil hard, but influencers are making quick bucks

The artisans say that the rapid evolution of marketing trends through social media in every field, in which influencers draw customers and hold their attention for a long time, has been one of the main reasons that customers never look up to the hard work they put in during the season.

The artisans also complain that these influencers and middlemen even divert their regular customers, resulting in poor annual business, and they are now anticipating a huge loss this year compared to before.

As the Vinayaka Chathurthi festival falls on September 14 this year, idol installation committee members from across the state have already begun a hectic search for and purchase of idols.

The tiny village of Mela Kondayampettai near Srirangam used to be bustling with activities, as the villagers are usually immensely involved in making Vinayakar idols. But things have changed over the past few years, and this year it has turned from bad to worse, as the handpicked idol-making units which survive now have seen several varieties of idols still waiting for customers.