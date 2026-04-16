Train services cut short across Villupuram, Tirupati - Katpadi routes

In the Villupuram yard, line blocks scheduled on April 18, 22 and 25 will impact MEMU services. On these days, the Tirupati- Puducherry MEMU express departing at 4.10 am will be short terminated at Villupuram, while the Tambaram–Villupuram MEMU leaving at 9.40 am will run only up to Mundiyampakkam.

In the return direction, the Puducherry–Chennai Egmore MEMU scheduled at 3.35 pm will originate from Villupuram instead of Puducherry, while the Villupuram–Chennai Beach MEMU departing at 1.30 pm will start from Mundiyampakkam instead of Villupuram.