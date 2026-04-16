Clad in black shirts protesting against delimitation, Udhayanidhi, DMK candidates campaign for polls

The Centre, he said, was trying to divert the attention of the people in the poll-bound Tamil Nadu to pass the delimitation bill in Parliament. People should oppose the delimitation as it would be carried out based on population to reduce the Lok Sabha seats in the state, he claimed.

Udhayanidhi, who is contesting from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency in Chennai, and also other candidates in the DMK campaigned for the April 23 Assembly election, dressed in black to show their protest against the Centre's alleged move to reduce the state's representation through the delimitation exercise.

Udhayanidhi burnt a copy of the proposed delimitation bill to mark the DMK's state-wide protest.