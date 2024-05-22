Traffic Police issue notice to YouTuber TTF Vasan’s bike accessories store

CHENNAI: Motovlogger TTF Vasan is in the news again, this time, however for a minor infraction.

Ambattur Police have issued a notice to a bike accessories shop supposedly run by Vasan on Ambattur - Ayapakkam road to ensure that the visitors to his shop do not park the vehicles on the road obstructing the road.

Police said that a complainant had petitioned the Prime Minister’s cell about the encroachment of footpaths along Ambattur lake and haphazard parking by vehicles along Ambattur - Ayapakkam road after which police issued the notice.

Ambattur police clarified that the notice does not concern the sale of the accessories in the store.

Last September, Vasan was arrested for dangerous driving after his attempted bike stunt went wrong along a service road of Chennai- Bengaluru highway near Kancheepuram.

His driving license was also temporarily suspended.

The video of his accident went viral on social media and netizens derided the Motovlogger for his dangerous driving, which frequently puts other road users at risk.