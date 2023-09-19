Kancheepuram police arrests YouTuber TTF Vasan in Thiruvallur

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police arrested YouTuber TTF Vasan in Thiruvallur in the wee hours of Tuesday.



Earlier on Monday the Baluchetty Chatiram police registered a case under two sections against Vasan and on Tuesday the police registered cases under five more sections for performing bike stunts on the highway.

On Tuesday early morning, the Baluchetty Chatiram police went to Thiruvalur arrested TTF Vasan who was staying in his friend's house in Poonga Nagar.

Vasan was brought to Kancheepuram and further inquiry is on.

On Sunday evening Vasan met with an accident when he attempted to perform wheeling near Dhammal in Kancheepuram.

Soon he was rushed to a private hospital in the locality and police said Vasan suffered a fracture on his left hand in the accident and a few minor injuries on his body.

On Monday Vasan was discharged from the hospital and went to his friend's house in Thiruvallur.