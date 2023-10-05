MHC tells TTF Vasan to burn his bike, dismisses bail plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to grant bail to the popular YouTuber and biker TTF Vasan, observed that his bike should be burned, and asked him to close down his YouTube channel.

Justice CV Karthikeyan observed that as the YouTuber influenced the other youngsters to indulge in rash driving his bail plea is dismissed as "this will be a lesson to him", said the judge.

The judge also directed the petitioner to burn his bike, close his YouTube channel, and approach the court.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that as Vasan is injured with a fracture in his right hand, sought permission to get medical treatment from a private hospital.

After the submission, the judge directed the jail authorities to provide medical treatment to examine his injuries.

The government advocate Kishore Kumar, contended that the YouTuber has more than 4.5 million followers and indulges in dangerous bike races with expensive bikes costing more than Rs.20 lakhs and 3 lakh worth suit. He also influenced his followers to encourage their parents to get expensive bikes and indulge in deadly bike races, which is a life threat to others also, and sought to refuse the bail.

On September 17, it was reported that TTF Vasan was on a road trip. On the way on his road trip, he performed bike stunts which turned into a near-fatal accident on the Chennai-Vellore Highway near Damal, Kanchipuram. Luckily he was protected by imported helmets and race suits, however, his hand was fractured.

The Kanchipuram district police booked Vasan under sections 279, 308, and 336 of IPC and 184,188 of the Motor Vehicle Act and remanded him under judicial custody.

Vasan approached MHC for bail after his bail petition was rejected by the Kanchipuram Sessions Court on September 26.