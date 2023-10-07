Transport Dept disqualifies jailed YouTuber TTF Vasan’s driving license for 10 years

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: YouTuber and motovlogger, TTF Vasan, who is in prison pending bail after being arrested for dangerous riding had another blow after the Kancheepuram Regional Transport Officer (RTO) passed an order disqualifying his driving license on Saturday.

TTF Vasan alias V Vaikunthavasan suffered injuries after his attempted bike stunt went wrong along a service road of the Chennai-Bengaluru highway near Kancheepuram on September 17.

The video of his accident went viral on social media and netizens derided the motovlogger for his dangerous driving, which frequently puts other road users at risk.

Police said, Vasan was on his way to Coimbatore, where he is based on his motorbike when the accident happened. He had attempted a "Wheeling" (a manoeuver by which the motorbike is ridden with the front wheel off the ground for a short distance) when he lost control.

The video of the accident shows the rider thrown off the highway onto the thickets along the service road while the bike itself toppled, and did a cartwheel, and fell a few meters of Vasan. Fortunately, Vasan survived the fall and was moved to a private hospital nearby where he is being treated.

The motovlogger has had his fair share of run-ins with the law and has been booked by police in more than one district for offences such as overspeeding and rash driving.

Subsequently, Baluchetty Chattram Police in Kancheepuram booked Vasan and arrested him. His bail petitions have been dismissed by local courts and recently by the High Court which even remarked that his two-wheeler be burnt and Youtube channel shut down.

The RTO, in his order, noted the various cases against him across the State for rash driving and MV act violations and took note of the recommendations from the Police to disqualify the driver's license.

Vasan's driving license stands disqualified until October 5, 2033. "If aggrieved, Vasan shall appeal before the Joint Transport