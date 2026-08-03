TNPDCL promotes 700 assistant engineers in major reshuffle

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) on Monday promoted 700 Assistant Engineers (Electrical) as Assistant Executive Engineers (Electrical) in one of the utility's biggest promotion exercises.
The promotions were ordered by Energy and Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar under the guidance of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, according to an official release.
The State government said the promotions were made on the basis of seniority and merit as part of its policy of transparent personnel management.
The move is expected to strengthen field operations by improving supervision of power distribution, maintenance, new service connections and substation operations, especially ahead of the northeast monsoon.
The promoted engineers will also play a key role in improving the State's power infrastructure and ensuring reliable electricity supply to consumers, the release said.
The government said it was clearing long-pending promotions and administrative matters to improve employee career progression, morale and operational efficiency across TNPDCL.