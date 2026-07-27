Facing acute manpower shortage, TNPDCL sanctions 1,030 posts for new substations

CHENNAI: Amid recurring power outages and an acute shortage of field staff, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has sanctioned 1,030 posts for the operation and maintenance of 232 newly commissioned substations across the State as an emergency measure, while proposals for the full sanctioned strength of 2,431 posts await approval from the State government.
According to proceedings issued by TNPDCL chairman and managing director on July 24, the utility had earlier placed proposals before its board seeking sanction of manpower as per prescribed norms for newly commissioned 33 kV, 110 kV, 230 kV, 400 kV and 765 kV substations. Following the board's approval, the proposal was forwarded to the government in November 2025 for prior clearance from the Finance Department, which is still awaited.
With power failures continuing to affect domestic, commercial, industrial, and essential services across Tamil Nadu, the utility decided to sanction only the minimum required manpower, equivalent to around 50 per cent of the prescribed staffing strength, to ensure uninterrupted operation of the new substations.
The order covers 232 substations commissioned in recent years, including 139 new 33 kV substations, 88 non-grid 110 kV substations, three grid-connected 110 kV substations, and two 230 kV substations spread across various electricity distribution circles.
The 1,030 sanctioned posts include 556 posts for the 33 kV substations, 440 for the 88 non-grid 110 kV substations, 18 for the three grid-connected 110 kV substations, and 16 for the two 230 kV substations.
The corporation said the additional manpower would enable timely preventive maintenance, faster restoration of power supply during breakdowns, and improved response during emergencies and adverse weather conditions. It noted that the decision had been taken in view of the increasing incidence of power failures and critical manpower constraints.
The utility also directed the Superintending Engineers of the distribution and operation circles concerned to deploy the sanctioned personnel immediately and report the dates of utilisation. It added that proposals for the remaining posts required under the prescribed staffing norms would continue to be pursued with the State government for approval and ratification.