Facing acute manpower shortage, TNPDCL sanctions 1,030 posts for new substations

According to proceedings issued by TNPDCL chairman and managing director on July 24, the utility had earlier placed proposals before its board seeking sanction of manpower as per prescribed norms for newly commissioned 33 kV, 110 kV, 230 kV, 400 kV and 765 kV substations. Following the board's approval, the proposal was forwarded to the government in November 2025 for prior clearance from the Finance Department, which is still awaited.



With power failures continuing to affect domestic, commercial, industrial, and essential services across Tamil Nadu, the utility decided to sanction only the minimum required manpower, equivalent to around 50 per cent of the prescribed staffing strength, to ensure uninterrupted operation of the new substations.



The order covers 232 substations commissioned in recent years, including 139 new 33 kV substations, 88 non-grid 110 kV substations, three grid-connected 110 kV substations, and two 230 kV substations spread across various electricity distribution circles.



The 1,030 sanctioned posts include 556 posts for the 33 kV substations, 440 for the 88 non-grid 110 kV substations, 18 for the three grid-connected 110 kV substations, and 16 for the two 230 kV substations.