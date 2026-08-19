TNPDCL drops 50-cent land rule for floriculture, horticulture power connections

Accordingly, supply under LT Tariff III (A) 1 can be sanctioned for floriculture and horticulture activities even when the applicant owns less than 50 cents of land, the memo said.

The move is significant for small landholders engaged in intensive cultivation, particularly floriculture and horticulture, where productive activities can be undertaken on relatively smaller parcels of land.

However, TNPDCL has sought to ensure that applicants do not use the relaxed provision to bypass the land requirement applicable to conventional agricultural connections. It has asked its IT wing to introduce a provision in the LT billing system to obtain an undertaking from applicants while registering LT III (A) 1 connections exclusively for floriculture and horticulture.