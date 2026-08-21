Smart meters: TNPDCL unions flag cost burden, oppose wider rollout

The latest Budget proposed smart meters for all consumers in Chennai city and 50 lakh industrial and commercial consumers across the rest of the State. Chennai Region, which includes parts of Tiruvallur district, has around 38.80 lakh consumers. The announcement replaces the previous government's proposal to install smart meters for all 3.04 crore consumers in two phases.

In its representation to the TNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director, the JAC said smart meters should instead be limited to high-consumption consumers through the capital expenditure (CAPEX) model.

The unions said around 1.3 crore domestic consumers use less than 200 units, while another 90 lakh use between 200 and 500 units. Around 33 lakh domestic consumers use more than 500 units, and 40 lakh commercial consumers could be covered under smart metering, they said. They also opposed smart meters for around 24 lakh agricultural connections.