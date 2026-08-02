TNPDCL automates closure of inactive power connections after 90-day disconnection

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (TNPDCL) has introduced an automated system to close inactive low tension (LT) electricity service accounts that remain disconnected for 90 days, significantly reducing the time taken for permanent dismantling of electricity connections.
The new system, introduced in the LT billing platform from July 1, will automatically initiate the account closure process for consumers whose electricity service remains disconnected for 90 days. These consumers will receive a Termination of Agreement (TA) notice through SMS, along with a web link to view the notice.
If the consumer does not seek reconnection within three months of receiving the notice, the service connection will be taken up for meter removal. Field engineers will dismantle the meter, upload the required details in the billing software, and send the meter to the Meter Relay Testing (MRT) wing for testing and recording the final reading.
Once the meter testing is completed and the final reading is approved, the account closure statement will be verified by the accounts wing before the service account is officially closed. Consumers will receive an SMS confirming the closure along with a link to access the final account statement.
The SMS will also indicate whether the consumer has any pending dues or is eligible for a refund. Consumers can pay outstanding amounts online using a payment link or QR code sent through the message.
For refund cases, TNPDCL will continue with the existing manual process until the refund system is fully automated. Consumers will have to submit their bank account details to receive excess payments credited to their accounts.
A senior TNPDCL official said the existing account closure process was cumbersome and often took a year to complete. "After the TA notice is served, if a consumer clears the dues within one year from the date of disconnection, the service will be reconnected. Only after one year does the permanent dismantling process begin. Under the automated system, the entire process, including permanent dismantling, will be completed within six months from the date of disconnection," the official said.
To ensure faster disposal of inactive service connections, TNPDCL has prescribed timelines for every stage of the process. Meter removal must be completed within seven days after the TA notice period expires, while the removed meter has to be handed over to the MRT wing within another seven days. The MRT wing has been directed to complete testing and update the final readings within 10 days.
Senior officials have been instructed to closely monitor progress at every stage. The circular states that delays in meter removal, testing, or account closure will be viewed seriously and accountability will be fixed on the officials concerned.