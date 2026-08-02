TNPDCL automates closure of inactive power connections after 90-day disconnection

The new system, introduced in the LT billing platform from July 1, will automatically initiate the account closure process for consumers whose electricity service remains disconnected for 90 days. These consumers will receive a Termination of Agreement (TA) notice through SMS, along with a web link to view the notice.

If the consumer does not seek reconnection within three months of receiving the notice, the service connection will be taken up for meter removal. Field engineers will dismantle the meter, upload the required details in the billing software, and send the meter to the Meter Relay Testing (MRT) wing for testing and recording the final reading.