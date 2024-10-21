TNPCB's Deepavali guideline: Check details on time, site restrictions on bursting firecrackers

CHENNAI: In a bid to curb pollution during the upcoming Deepavali celebrations, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has issued an advisory asking the public to burst crackers only within the allotted timings.

According to the advisory, people are allowed to burst crackers between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm on the festival day.

The TNPCB has also outlined specific guidelines for bursting firecrackers:

1. The public is allowed to burst only green crackers that produce low noise and minimal air pollution.

2. Prior permission from the district administration or local bodies is required for collective firecracker celebrations, which should be organised through welfare societies in the community.

3. Loud firecrackers and continuous bursting of crackers should be avoided.

4. Firecrackers are prohibited near hospitals, places of worship, and educational institutions.

5. Avoid using firecrackers near slums and structures that are easily flammable.