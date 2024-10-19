Tamil Nadu govt declares Nov 1 as holiday, Deepavali holiday gets extended to four-day break

Begin typing your search...

    To ensure that this does not lead to loss of a working day, the government declared the next Saturday, November 9, as a working day.

    19 Oct 2024
    Representative Image

    CHENNAI: Heeding to requests from students, parents, teachers and government employees, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to declare November 1 as a public holiday.

    This year, Deepavali falls on October 31, which is a Thursday, which meant officials, teachers, and students have to return that night or the next morning to attend to duty and classes. The day after that, is a weekend.

    Citing the inconvenience, parents, teachers and government employees had urged the government to declare November 1 as public holiday, so that the weekend break would be added to the Deepavali holiday.

    Accepting the request, the government has declared November 1 as a holiday for all government offices, public sector companies, schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

