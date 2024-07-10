TNEA rank list released, counselling for engineering admissions to begin on July 22; check details here

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Chennai, has released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) rank list of students seeking to join engineering courses. It has also announced that the TNEA-2024 counselling process will start on July 22 and end on September 11.

Thosithaa Lakshmi N, who studied in Sri Sankara Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School Urapakkam, Chengalpattu, secured the first rank while Nilanjana K who studied in a private school in Tirunelveli got the second rank.

Ravani S, who studied in a government school from Class VI to Class XII, got the first rank under the 7.5% horizontal reservation quota.

Director and Commissioner of DOTE K Veera Raghava Rao said that the engineering couselling would be conducted in three rounds.

Accordingly, students who secured between 200 and 179 cut-off marks will participate in the first round.

In the second round, candidates who got cut-off marks between 178.9 and 142 will participate.

In the final and third round, students who secured cut-off marks between 141.9 and 77 will attend.

This year, a total of 2.53 lakh students applied for engineering admission out of which 2.09 lakh paid the registration fees and were allotted randomised numbers. 1,99,868 eligible students were part of the rank list.

Candidates can download the rank list from the official website — tneaonline.org.











