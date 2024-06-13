TNEA: Random numbers released for the students seeking engineering seats in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: As the last date for enrollment was over, the random numbers were released on Wednesday for the students, who enrolled for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu.



The registration process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) was started on May 6 and the last date for the enrollment was fixed on June 6. At that point of time, 2,49,918 students had registered for engineering admissions.

"However, as per request from students, we have reopened TNEA registration this year until June 11 (11PM)," Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Director and Commissioner K. Veera Raghava Rao said.

A senior official from DOTE told DT Next on Wednesday that after the extension period the number of students registration was 2,53,954 and of the total, as many as 1,09,645 applicants have paid the registration fees. "Of the total, who paid the payment, a total of 1,93,853 students have completed all the registration formalities including uploading their certificates and the required documents", he added.

He said accordingly, the random number was assigned for the students, who have completed registration formalities.



"The random number allocated will be useful if students have secured the same cut-off marks in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. In that case, Class 10 marks will be considered", he added.

Stating that TNEA-2024 was a completely online process that also included registration, payment, choice-filling, allotment and confirmation, the DOTE official said that the certificate verification will be done online from Thursday and it would go on till June 30.

The official said that the merit list will be released on July 10.

"However, the counselling dates could not be announced as the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) had not released the academic schedule for engineering admissions", he said adding "the counselling dates are expected to be held in August first week".