Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions: After extending registration process till Tuesday, random numbers to be released

CHENNAI: As Tuesday was the last date for the registration, the random numbers are expected to be released on Wednesday, June 12, for the students seeking engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu.

The registration process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) was started on May 6 and the last date for the enrollment was fixed on June 6 (11 PM). At that point of time, 2,49,918 students had registered for engineering admissions.

"However, as per request from students, we have reopened TNEA registration this year until June 11 (11PM) ", Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), Director and Commissioner K. Veera Raghava Rao said.

A senior official from DOTE, seeking anonymity, told DT Next that the students registration for engineering admissions might increase to 2.5 lakh, which is highest in recent years.

"The final list of the students, who have completed the whole registration process including uploading their certificates will be known by Tuesday midnight, " he said adding "the random number for the students will be released on Wednesday as per schedule since all the processes are computer generated.

The DOTE official pointed out that the TNEA random number is a ten-digit figure that assists the DOTE to resolve any ties found during their rank list preparation process.

"Once random numbers were released, the online certificate verification would start on June 13". He said that students, who do not have access to computer and internet connection, could visit the student's facilitation centres to verify their certificates physically.

Pointing out that the certificate verification will be done till June 30, he said the much awaited merit list will be released on July 10.

"Once the rank list was announced, students grievances redressal cell will be under operation from July 11 to July 20 where applicants could clear all the doubts and clarifications during the period," he added.