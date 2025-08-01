TNEA counselling: Tentative seats allotted to 820 BArch students

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Technical Education (Dote) on Friday released tentative allotments for BArch course to 820 students. After the rank list was announced on July 22, the single round counselling for students under general category was held for 2 days (July 30 and 31).

A senior official from the DoTE said that based on the rank list, the number of eligible candidates under general category was 1,408 against the available seats of 916.

“However, only 1,002 students have filled their choices. Of the total who filled the choice, the tentative seat allocation was made to 760 students,” he added.

Similarly, the number of eligible government school students from general category and availing 7.5% horizontal quota was 118 against the available seat of 75. The number of candidates, who filled the choice, was 64 and tentative allocation was made to 60 students.

“Tentative allotments were made to 860 students, which includes 7.5% government school reservation quota. Students participating in BArch counselling should confirm their allotments by selecting one of the options given to them on or before August 1,” he explained.

After getting the confirmation from, the final provisional allocation of seats will be released on August 8.