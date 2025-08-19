TNEA counselling: Consolidated provisional list to be out on August 20

CHENNAI: As the formalities for the engineering admissions counselling wrapped up on Saturday, candidates under the general category can expect the consolidated provisional list on Wednesday.

The supplementary counselling for engineering admissions for the students who passed the class 12 board exam in June will take place from August 21 to 26.

A senior Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) official said that only 92,400 of the vacant 1.86 lakh engineering seats in Tamil Nadu were filled after two rounds of counselling.

Approximately 1,29,516 engineering aspirants were called to participate in the third round of counselling, and 64,629 received tentative allotment orders.

"Of those who received tentative orders, about 15,000 applications have gone for upward choice," he said, adding, "After scrutinising all the applications, the final list for the students, who participated in the third round of counselling, will be released on Wednesday."