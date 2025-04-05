TNEA-2025: Detailed counselling schedule to be released shortly

CHENNAI: Since the process for conducting the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2025) for Anna University and its affiliated colleges is going on, the detailed counselling schedule will be released shortly.

This year too, the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), under the Higher Education Department, has been entrusted to conduct TNEA in a single window system.

Professor T Purushothaman from the DOTE, told DT Next that updating the portal (https://www.tneaonline.org/) this year has already started with the authorities uploading new information from time to time. “Aspirants can get information about cut-off marks for the last five years from the website. This will help them choose the course,” he added. “But, a detailed notification of the counselling session will be released only after Class 12 results are announced. The State government is yet to decide it.”

The website has updated that this year also, TNEA would be fully online including registration, payments, choice filling, allotment and confirmation. Sources from the Higher Education Department further said that the duration for the students’ enrolment to admission will be around one month.

A senior official from the department said “Counselling dates will be declared according to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) academic schedule for 2025. The publication of the rank list is expected to be held in the second week of July. In the same month, the counselling is expected to begin. The entire counselling process will be completed in September this year.”