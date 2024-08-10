TNEA 2024: Over 77K engineering aspirants to participate in counselling round two from today

CHENNAI: As all formalities including provisional allotments for students in the first round of engineering counselling have been completed, the second phase of counselling is all set to begin today with more than 77,000 aspirants participating.

Online registration for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) was held between May 6 and June 6. Based on the students' requests, the registration was extended to June 12. The total number of applications registered was 2,09,645. After certificate verification, the rank list was published on July 10 with 1,97,601 students found eligible.

The first round of TNEA counselling commenced on July 22 and in round one, 24,177 students were allotted engineering seats in colleges across the state.

Round two of counselling will see the participation of students who have secured cut-off marks from 178.9 to 142, a senior official from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said on Friday. "Accordingly, a total of 77,948 students will be attending the counselling", he said.

After the students make their choice of filing for their preferred courses and colleges, tentative allotments will be given to them on August 13, the official added. Upon getting confirmation of tentative allotments from the students, the provisional list will be released on August 15 for the students who have participated in the second round of counselling.

The third and final round of engineering counselling will be held from August 23 for students who have secured cut-off marks from 141.9 to 77. "For them, the tentative allotments will be released on August 26," the DOTE official said, adding that their provisional allotment list will be out on August 28.