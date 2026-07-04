TNCC chief flays DMK's Anitha Radhakrishnan, says he lacks responsible political discourse

The DMK strongman from Tuticorin district was arrested by the local police following the Madras High Court rejecting his bail plea.

Claiming that Radhakrishnan "failed" to realise that his party was no longer in power, Tagore said the former Minister deviated from responsible political discourse.

"Is he aware of the current political situation? Doesn't he realise that the DMK has lost power?" the Congress MP asked while speaking to reporters after visiting the memorial of late Chief Minister Kamaraj here on Friday.