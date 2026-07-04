TNCC chief flays DMK's Anitha Radhakrishnan, says he lacks responsible political discourse

CHENNAI: TNCC chief Manickam Tagore has criticised DMK MLA Anita R Radhakrishnan, who was arrested for his defamatory speech targeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, saying the former minister lacked responsible political discourse.
The DMK strongman from Tuticorin district was arrested by the local police following the Madras High Court rejecting his bail plea.
Claiming that Radhakrishnan "failed" to realise that his party was no longer in power, Tagore said the former Minister deviated from responsible political discourse.
"Is he aware of the current political situation? Doesn't he realise that the DMK has lost power?" the Congress MP asked while speaking to reporters after visiting the memorial of late Chief Minister Kamaraj here on Friday.
"There should be some decency in speaking and attacking political leaders. I hope after this, the opposition will learn how to speak and not utter anything derogatory," Tagore said.
Radhakrishnan, representing the Tiruchendur Assembly constituency, had on June 20 made alleged derogatory remarks against the chief minister, prompting the TVK to launch a complaint with the police.
Cases under section 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and section 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS were registered against the legislator, police said.
Dismissing his bail plea, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan orally remarked that being a member of the Legislative Assembly, Radhakrishnan should not have made such statements.
On Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's controversial review with officials in Madurai, recently, the TNCC chief remarked "it is unfortunate that the Governor is indulging in such activities. If he wants to do Goa-like politics, he should go there. I request him not to exceed his limits," the Congress leader said.