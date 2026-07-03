MHC dismisses DMK MLA Anitha R Radhakrishnan’s anticipatory bail plea

According to the prosecution, while addressing a public meeting on June 20, Radhakrishnan allegedly made remarks against the Chief Minister, stating that his conduct in the Assembly was like that of a person who felt trapped. He also referred to the Chief Minister’s life in the film industry before entering politics. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against him under Sections 352 and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Apprehending arrest, Radhakrishnan approached the court seeking anticipatory bail.

Senior Advocate N.R. Elango, appearing for Radhakrishnan, argued that the speech was not intended to disturb public peace or incite enmity, hatred or ill will. He contended that the remarks, at best, amounted to defamation, for which the law provides a separate procedure, and therefore the present case was not maintainable.

The State opposed the plea, arguing that Radhakrishnan had shown no remorse for his remarks and that the statements were directed against the office of the Chief Minister. It submitted that permitting such conduct would set a wrong precedent.

After hearing both sides, the court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea.