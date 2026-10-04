Attacking women crosses the line, won't remain silent: TN CM Vijay

He made the remarks during roadshow in bypoll bound Dharapuram in Tiruppur district and alleged DMK leaders were attacking women.

Pointing to recent political speeches targeting women leaders, he said, "I told you earlier if you vote for the DMK and certain others, it amounts to endorsing those who speak obscenely about women and humiliate them in public spaces. I didn't say that just to score political points. Look at what happened the day before yesterday".

He was referring to certain alleged controversial remarks by DMK president M K Stalin against TVK's Dharapuram bypoll candidate P Satyabama. Vijay and his party leaders have described Stalin's criticism as amounting to "body-shaming" the woman candidate.

"What kind of vile speech did he (Stalin) make against our sister, Sathyabama. It was so vulgar that one cannot even bear to listen to it. And is he the only one speaking like this. Every single person he has nurtured and brought up is delivering the exact same cheap rhetoric."