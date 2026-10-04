Supporting DMK amounts to endorsing denigration of women, says CM Vijay

Addressing a gathering during his road show in Dharapuram in support of TVK candidate P Sathyabama, Vijay said he would tolerate criticism directed at him but would never remain silent when women were subjected to disrespectful remarks.

The Chief Minister said that DMK president MK Stalin had made demeaning remarks against Sathyabama and that those brought up under his leadership had also resorted to similar comments.

“You can say anything about me and I will bear it, but I will not stay quiet if you speak against women,” he said, stressing that his stand was not an election-time drama but a response to the continuing pattern of the DMK leaders making demeaning remarks about women.