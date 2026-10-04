Supporting DMK amounts to endorsing denigration of women, says CM Vijay

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday accused the DMK leaders of repeatedly denigrating women and said voting for the party would amount to endorsing those who make derogatory remarks against mothers, sisters and women in their families.
Addressing a gathering during his road show in Dharapuram in support of TVK candidate P Sathyabama, Vijay said he would tolerate criticism directed at him but would never remain silent when women were subjected to disrespectful remarks.
The Chief Minister said that DMK president MK Stalin had made demeaning remarks against Sathyabama and that those brought up under his leadership had also resorted to similar comments.
“You can say anything about me and I will bear it, but I will not stay quiet if you speak against women,” he said, stressing that his stand was not an election-time drama but a response to the continuing pattern of the DMK leaders making demeaning remarks about women.
Further Vijay said the DMK had a long record of making derogatory remarks against women, dating back to the days of former Chief Ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. “Both leaders had stood firm against the DMK and had been cautious about aligning with it,” he said.
Questioning the present political equations, Vijay said the DMK and other parties (AIADMK) had entered into a discreet understanding. “I am not someone who comes to meet people only during elections. I will meet my sonthangal (kin) anytime and as often as possible,” he said.