TN Train collision : NIA begins probe into sabotage angle, SRly announces solatium

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday commenced a probe to ascertain whether last night's collision between the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express and a stationary goods train on the loop line, was an act of sabotage, even a Southern Railway announced solatiums to those injured in the accident.

In all 19 passengers were injured in the accident. There were no casualties as the inbuilt safety features in the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches minimised the damage, despite the goods train, which was stationed in loop line for the last 2-3 days, suffered damages.

Meanwhile, suspecting that it might an act of sabotage, a three-member NIA team headed by a SP held an inquiry at the Kavaraipettai Railway station where the accident occurred.

The team also questioned the Station Master to ascertain how the train, which was given green signal on the main line to pass through without stopping, entered the loop line.

The NIA team also inspected the Railway tracks at the accident spot, the signals and the inter-locking system. Meanwhile, Southern Railway General Manager R K C Singh said "we are probing on all angles, including the sabotage angle", and termed as 'unusual', the express train entering the loop line., though green signal was given on the main line.

He also cited some unpleasant incidents that took place on the nearby Ponneri Railway station, last week, while not ruling out the sabotage angle into the accident.

"We are probing on all angles...whether it is a human error, or inter-locking failure or sabotage", he said, adding, railway staffs were also summoned for questioning. Mr Singh announced a solatium of Rs 2.5 lakh each to those who suffered serious injuries and Rs 25,000 each to those who sustained simple/minor injuries.

The restoration works are on in full swing and 12 trains were operated in alternative route via Renigunta and Arakkonam stations.

He said the normal train services would be resumed by 0900 hrs tomorrow morning.