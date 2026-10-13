TN: Power suppliers quote up to Rs 37 per unit as demand surges

This is the highest rate to be paid by the State-run utility, which is battling a serious crisis due to delayed monsoon rains and persistent hot weather that is keeping electricity demand unusually elevated.

On October 6, TNPDCL had invited bids to procure 1,500 MW between midnight and 2 am, and 3,000 MW between 6 pm and midnight from October 12 to 31. It accepted bids ranging from Rs 31.99 to Rs 34.49 per unit for the early-morning slot.

Though the evening peak-hour rates went up to Rs 37 per unit, it still received bids for only 2,001 MW - 100 MW at Rs 33.37 per unit, 1,380 MW at Rs 35.92, 340 MW at Rs 35.93, and 181 MW at Rs 37.