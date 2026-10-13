Power outage hits TVK ministers’ offices at Secretariat

The outage began around 11 am and affected the offices of ministers N Anand, KA Sengottaiyan, P Venkatraman, K Vignesh and RV Ranjith Kumar. The Chief Minister’s Office, located in a different wing of the same floor, was unaffected.

After videos of ministers sitting in darkened offices went viral on social media, TNPDCL said a technical fault in the B-phase supply of one of the four switches feeding the first floor had disrupted power in some sections.