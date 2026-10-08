TN turns to emergency power purchase as summer extends to Oct, peak hour demand stays at 20,000 MW

"Power requirement has been very high since last month due to the extended summer. Wind generation has considerably declined, and supply from central generating stations has also come down, making power purchases inevitable," a senior TNPDCL official said.

The official said the supply shortage was largely confined to the evening hours, with the state having surplus power during the day due to strong solar generation. If the northeast monsoon sets in by October 20, demand is expected to ease. TNPDCL would then have to take some of its thermal units offline for annual maintenance ahead of next summer.

"If the northeast monsoon is poor, we may have to repeat power purchases in November too," the official said.