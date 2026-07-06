Mekedatu dam row: File contempt case against Karnataka in SC, says AMMK chief

Also, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay should personally meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge him to intervene and prevent the Congress government's unilateral construction activities.

A direct meeting between Vijay and Modi was essential to forcefully convey Tamil Nadu's position, safeguard the livelihood of farmers and make sure that Karnataka complied with the Supreme Court ruling and also the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority, Dhinakaran said on 'X'.

The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary claimed that a farmers' delegation that visited Mekedatu balancing reservoir site has confirmed the construction activity, and he emphasised the urgent need to "halt the illegal construction work" by moving the Supreme Court.

"The Karnataka Congress government which is going against the Supreme Court verdict and the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority has continued to refuse water due for Tamil Nadu. It is not going to back down from the decision to build the dam at Mekedatu," Dhinakaran, an ally of the BJP, said.