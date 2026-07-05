Convene all party meet on Mekedatu, PMK urges Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: PMK top leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday (July 5) said the farmers are not ready to accept the Tamil Nadu government's proposal to seek establishment of a new tribunal on the Mekedatu dam issue and urged the TVK regime to convene an all-party meeting.
Claiming that Karnataka is advancing swiftly on its dam construction proposal, the PMK leader alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has not initiated robust counter-measures and it has triggered panic and anxiety among the farmers.
While Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay may be committed to the welfare of farmers, the farming community strongly feels that he is being misled on this issue, he claimed.
Anbumani, in a statement, said he held a campaign in the Cauvery basin areas --from Biligundlu to Poompuhar-- between July 1 and 4, to raise awareness on the "devastating impact of Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam."
The PMK leader, citing feedback from his campaign, said that farmers are not ready to believe Karnataka's assurances that Tamil Nadu would receive its share of water even if the Mekedatu dam is built as the neighbouring state had not honoured its earlier promises on water-sharing.
Referring to the Tamil Nadu Assembly's recent resolution seeking setting up of a new tribunal to address the Mekedatu issue, he said that the farmers are not ready to accept it.
"Farmers are completely unwilling to accept this move, fearing it will only play into Karnataka's hands. Their fears are entirely justified," he said.
Alleging that the state government has done little else besides passing an ineffective resolution since assuming power, the PMK leader alleged that such apathy will not help protect the rights of the state.
Hence, the Tamil Nadu government should alleviate the fears of the farmers of the Cauvery delta region and immediately call for an all-party meeting to decide on the next course of action, he said.
Tamil Nadu farmers have not forgotten Karnataka's betrayals. "Their stance is clear and that is Tamil Nadu cannot afford to be deceived again as it was in the 1970s (when Karnataka built new dams)," he said.
The PMK leader said his campaign covered about 5 lakh farmers and the general public whose only demand is to stop Karnataka from building the dam.
The tour covered key regions, including Hogenakkal, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Salem, Mettur, Bhavani, Erode, Tiruppur, Karur, Tiruchirappalli, Grand Anicut (Kallanai), Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, and Mayiladuthurai.