Convene all party meet on Mekedatu, PMK urges Tamil Nadu government

Claiming that Karnataka is advancing swiftly on its dam construction proposal, the PMK leader alleged that the Tamil Nadu government has not initiated robust counter-measures and it has triggered panic and anxiety among the farmers.

While Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay may be committed to the welfare of farmers, the farming community strongly feels that he is being misled on this issue, he claimed.

Anbumani, in a statement, said he held a campaign in the Cauvery basin areas --from Biligundlu to Poompuhar-- between July 1 and 4, to raise awareness on the "devastating impact of Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam."

The PMK leader, citing feedback from his campaign, said that farmers are not ready to believe Karnataka's assurances that Tamil Nadu would receive its share of water even if the Mekedatu dam is built as the neighbouring state had not honoured its earlier promises on water-sharing.