Not a single brick at Mekedatu without TN's consent, says TNCC

Newly appointed TNCC President B Manickam Tagore MP chaired a meeting of district Congress committee presidents in the city where the party said it was prepared to launch intense state-wide agitations to guard the rights of the Cauvery delta farmers.

One of the resolutions in the meeting said that the committee strongly condemned the Karnataka government's persistent efforts to build a reservoir across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu.

The Congress' Tamil Nadu unit reiterated that Karnataka's actions fly in the face of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal's final verdict and the 2018 Supreme Court judgment, characterising the ongoing project preparations as a clear contempt of court.