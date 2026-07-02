TN govt orders closure of 2,640 bars attached to Tasmac bars shops

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the immediate closure of all 2,640 bars attached to TASMAC shops across the state after their licences expired on June 30.
No further extension has been granted, and the bars will reopen only after fresh tenders are floated and finalised.
The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has directed the immediate closure of all 2,640 bars attached to its liquor outlets following the expiry of their licences on June 30, said a Daily Thanthi report.
The bar licences were originally issued in January 2024 for a two-year period. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the licences had been temporarily extended until June 30.
With the extension period now over, the government has decided not to grant any further extension.
Officials said the bars will remain closed until the government issues fresh tenders and completes the licence allocation process. Only eligible bidders selected through the new tender process will be allowed to operate the bars.
The government has also instructed the police to step up surveillance to prevent people from consuming alcohol in public places such as roadsides, parks and other open spaces, following the closure of the bars.
Minister S Muthusamy warned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found consuming liquor in public places in violation of the law.
This move affects all bars attached to TASMAC shops across Tamil Nadu and is expected to remain in force until the fresh licensing process is completed.