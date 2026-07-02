TN govt orders closure of 2,640 bars attached to Tasmac bars shops

The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has directed the immediate closure of all 2,640 bars attached to its liquor outlets following the expiry of their licences on June 30, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The bar licences were originally issued in January 2024 for a two-year period. Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, the licences had been temporarily extended until June 30.

With the extension period now over, the government has decided not to grant any further extension.