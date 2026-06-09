These Tasmac shops in Chennai shut on paper, but keep their doors open

Representatives of Tasmac employees’ unions have also raised questions regarding the implementation of the closure order. A Thiruchelvan, general secretary, TASMAC Employees (CITU) Union, said, “The closure list of 717 shops was prepared without detailed field verification. Existing Tasmac and bar regulations framed in 2003 already contain distance restrictions from educational institutions, with separate norms applicable to Corporation, municipal and rural areas. Those regulations have not been amended so far. A strict implementation of the 500-metre norm across TN will affect a much larger number of outlets than those identified in the list.”

According to him, nearly 2,500 Tasmac shops across the State could fall within the proposed distance criteria if the rule was applied uniformly. He also questioned why outlets operating near major transport hubs, including Egmore railway station and several suburban stations, continued to function despite serving areas with high public footfall.