No reopening of 717 closed Tasmac outlets: MD

What is Tasmac's process when demands are made to close a particular outlet?
Shop closure is ultimately a government policy decision. In the case of the 717 outlets, the government directed us to close shops located near religious places and educational institutions. We provided details of such outlets to the government, following which orders were issued for their closure.
Generally, when demands are raised against a particular shop, we do not automatically proceed with closure. We assess whether the outlet needs to be shut or relocated, and decisions are taken based on local circumstances.
How was the decision taken in the case of the 717 outlets?
For individual outlets, senior field officers assess local realities and recommend whether a shop should be closed, relocated, or otherwise addressed. However, in this case, the government had specifically directed the closure of these 717 outlets.
Therefore, this was not a routine administrative exercise but the implementation of a government policy decision.
There have been reports that some of the closed shops are being reopened.
That is not possible. Sales are conducted through handheld point-of-sale (POS) devices, which can be deactivated centrally from headquarters. The POS devices of all 717 outlets have already been disabled. As a result, these shops have been rendered completely non-operational.
Tasmac workers say they incur various out-of-pocket expenses and that these contribute to the controversy over collections above MRP.
Whenever such expenditures are brought to our notice, we try to address them. For instance, we are now centralising electricity payments. Instead of individual shops paying electricity bills, headquarters will make payments directly to the Electricity Board for all 4,000 shops and depots. We are taking steps to resolve such issues.
Workers have also alleged that unloading charges are being borne by employees at some outlets.
Under the transport contract, the transporter is responsible for bringing liquor cases into the shop premises. Once the stock is delivered, the shop staff verify quantities and check for breakages. Whether any employee is separately paying the transporter is something I cannot comment on. I can only speak about what is stipulated in the transport contract.
Worker unions claim that nearly 2,000 shops still operate near bus stands, educational institutions or religious places.
When Tasmac began operations in 2003, there were nearly 8,000 outlets. Successive governments have gradually reduced that number over the years, and the present government has now closed an additional 717 shops.
The latest closures are part of that longer trend. I can assure you that these 717 outlets have been closed in accordance with government policy and cannot be reopened unless there is a fresh policy decision by the government.
Shutters Down
Chennai
• North zone – 15
• Central zone – 9
• South zone – 11
Total closures in Chennai: 35
Top districts by number of closures
1. Thoothukudi – 63
2. Coimbatore North – 48
3. Erode – 42
4. Virudhunagar – 42
5. Madurai South – 39
6. Tirunelveli – 33
7. Tiruppur – 31
8. Ramanathapuram – 29
9. Theni – 27
10. Tiruvallur East – 27