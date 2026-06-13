No reopening of 717 closed Tasmac outlets: MD

A

For individual outlets, senior field officers assess local realities and recommend whether a shop should be closed, relocated, or otherwise addressed. However, in this case, the government had specifically directed the closure of these 717 outlets.

Therefore, this was not a routine administrative exercise but the implementation of a government policy decision.

There have been reports that some of the closed shops are being reopened.

That is not possible. Sales are conducted through handheld point-of-sale (POS) devices, which can be deactivated centrally from headquarters. The POS devices of all 717 outlets have already been disabled. As a result, these shops have been rendered completely non-operational.

Tasmac workers say they incur various out-of-pocket expenses and that these contribute to the controversy over collections above MRP.