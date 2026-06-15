TN govt disburses Rs 1,000 entitlement amount for women beneficiaries

CHENNAI: Spreading cheers among lakhs of women, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday (June 15) credited the June instalment of Rs 1,000 under the Madhippumigu Magalir Thittam to the bank accounts of beneficiaries across the State.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, the entitlement amount was credited to the accounts of 1.31 crore women beneficiaries.
This is the second time that the women's entitlement amount has been disbursed since Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay assumed office.
During the previous DMK regime, the amount under the then Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam was credited to beneficiaries' bank accounts on the 15th of every month.
Last month, Chief Minister Vijay had announced that adequate time would be required to restructure the scheme. During the election campaign, he had promised that the entitlement amount would be increased to Rs 2,500 when the TVK forms government.