Beneficiary numbers of KMUT scheme rise to 1.31 crore

CHENNAI: An additional 17 lakh women will receive Rs. 1,000 through the expansion of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai (KMUT) scheme. With this, a total of 1.31 crore women will benefit from the scheme.

According to government officials, since the 2023–24 financial year, when the KMUT scheme was launched, the government has spent Rs. 30,838.45 crore so far.

The government received applications for the expansion of the KMUT scheme through the Ungaludan Stalin camps. Around 28 lakh forms were received specifically for the KMUT scheme. After detailed scrutiny, 17 lakh women were identified as additional beneficiaries.

Under the KMUT scheme, so far 1.14 crore women have been receiving Rs. 1,000 each month. With the inclusion of 17 lakh beneficiaries through the expansion, the total number of beneficiaries has risen to 1.31 crore.

In a statement, the government outlined details of various welfare schemes for women, including Puthumai Penn, Self-Help Groups, the Vidiyal Bus Scheme, and others.