After CM Vijay’s nod, Rs 1,000 under KMUT credited to 1.31 crore women beneficiaries

CHENNAI: The State government has credited Rs 1,000 to beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme (KMUT) after Chief Minister Vijay assured continuation of the monthly assistance for May.
The disbursal comes amid uncertainty over whether the May instalment would be released following the change in government.
Several political leaders, including MK Stalin, had urged the new government to continue the welfare scheme introduced during the previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) regime.
The Chief Minister held discussions with Finance Department officials before approving the release of the May instalment.
Following the approval, the government credited Rs 1,000 each to around 1.31 crore women beneficiaries across the State.
The monthly assistance scheme, launched by the previous DMK government, provides financial support to eligible women heads of households in the State.