Cyclone Fengal: School, college holiday in Chennai, neighbouring districts on Nov 30; check details

CHENNAI: With the weather department warning that Cyclone Fengal is expected to make a landfall on Saturday (November 30) bringing torrential rain accompanied by strong winds with speed ranging from 60 to 90 km per hour, the district Collectors of Chennai Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu declared holiday for schools and colleges.

The Tamil Nadu government also instructed that no special classes or examinations should be conducted on Saturday. Collectors of other districts for which heavy rainfall alert has been issued may take a decision on declaring holiday to schools and colleges as per the prevailing situation, it added.

Other than Chennai and its neighbourhood, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi and Mayiladuthurai districts have declared holiday for schools and colleges as they will also experience heavy rains and gusty winds, the State government said.

Public transport services on the East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) will be suspended in the afternoon as the cyclone makes landfall.

Due to the likelihood of heavy rain and strong winds during the cyclone’s landfall, the State government strictly advised the people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority also urged people to avoid visiting beaches and amusement parks, and attending recreational events.

The State government also urged IT companies to allow their employees to work from home to avoid coming out of the safety of their homes.

The Institute of Distance Education, University of Madras, has announced that the undergraduate examinations scheduled for November 30, 2024 (for both the forenoon and afternoon sessions), have been postponed due to Cyclone Fengal and heavy rains. The exams will now be held on December 14, 2024 (forenoon and afternoon sessions).