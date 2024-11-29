Heavy rains to lash Chennai for next two days; likely to intensify into cyclonic storm

CHENNAI: With deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moving north-northwestward, it currently lays at 380 km southeast of Chennai. It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 6 hours.

Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during Saturday afternoon.

Rains lashed parts of Chennai and neighbouring districts on Friday. Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam also received heavy rainfall.

Under these conditions, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at many places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places, including Chennai.

Isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore on Saturday.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai and Karur districts on Saturday.

Gale winds with speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting upto 90 kmph is also likely to prevail along with the rains over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai.

Strong winds with speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting upto 70 kmph is likely to prevail over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

On Sunday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul and Erode and heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Theni and Madurai.